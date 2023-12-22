On New Year's Day, you should eat small pieces of food to truly experience a feeling of fullness and avoid overeating. Daria Rusanova, a nutritionist at the Novabiom company, announced this on Friday, December 22.

“Most often, overeating begins on New Year’s Eve, then you have to eat everything that’s left, and then it’s impossible to stop. This is a real food binge, like alcoholics,” she noted in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

Rusanova also pointed out that you should eat only when you feel hungry, and “if you ignore this feeling for too long, you may even experience signs of hypoglycemia: nausea, tremors in the limbs, sweating.”

In addition, she emphasized that when eating, direct visual contact between a person and food is important, which “can give us up to 30% of the feeling of fullness.” This phenomenon is called psycho-emotional saturation, which can be obtained, among other things, through a variety of tastes in the diet.

On December 20, gastroenterologist, endoscopist, and nutritionist at the SM-Clinic medical center, Anastasia Chizhikova, said that on New Year’s Day you should not drink alcohol and fatty foods, such as sandwiches with caviar. The doctor urged people to remember that excessive consumption of high-calorie and fatty foods, as well as alcohol, can lead to negative consequences – from gaining excess weight to exacerbation of chronic diseases. The specialist also recommended not to mix too many dishes on one plate, because this can also lead to digestive problems.