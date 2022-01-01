Analgesic products, in particular, potatoes baked with peel, will help to cope with a headache after New Year’s Eve. Nutritionist Lyudmila Denisenko told about this on January 1.

She clarified that a hangover headache can occur due to a lack of minerals such as potassium and magnesium. These micronutrients are found in baked potatoes.

“Potatoes baked with their skins are the best source of potassium. By the way, there is twice as much of it in one medium potato than in a banana, ”the expert said in an interview with kp.ru…

Omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish also help reduce the severity of chronic headache attacks, she said. In this case, first of all, the doctor recommended drinking one or two glasses of water.

“Try to drink more water and you will understand that it will become easier (the exception is migraine due to increased intracranial pressure),” Denisenko concluded.

Earlier that day, Yevgeny Brun, the chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health and the Moscow Department of Health, said that kefir and unsweetened weak tea would help improve the mood after the festive feast. According to him, “it is better not to do anything until the middle of the next day” in the event that the celebration of the New Year was overly active.