There is no information yet that any of the new strains of COVID-19 is causing a severe course of coronavirus infection. The chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for infectious diseases, Vladimir Chulanov, spoke about this on March 26.

“So far there are no such fundamental findings that would show that some strains cause more serious diseases, or that manifest themselves in a different way,” he said in an interview with the radio station. “Vesti FM”…

On March 24, it became known that a new type of COVID-19 with a double mutation was identified in India. The country’s health ministry noted that they now have little data to establish a link between the occurrence of mutations and the accelerated increase in the incidence of coronavirus in a number of Indian states.

On the same day, it was reported that a new isolate of the South African strain of coronavirus was identified at the Vector Center of Virology and Biotechnology of Rospotrebnadzor. According to experts, in addition to the mutations characteristic of the South African strain, the isolate contains “two additional deletions in the ORF1ab and S genes.”

On March 22, a new variant of COVID-19 called B.1.214 was discovered in Belgium. This strain was found in the laboratory of the University of Liege. Already 4% of citizens have contracted a new type of coronavirus.

At the end of 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the mutation is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor.

In December last year, it became known about the discovery of a new mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Republic of South Africa. Experts said that the South African strain of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the British one, because it acquires mutations to re-infect people.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.