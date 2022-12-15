Important testimonials a 2 pmon the case of doctor attacked in San Donato Milanese. A girl saw the whole scene and told what really happened that day in front of the emergency room, to the microphones of the television program hosted by Milo Infante.

Unfortunately, the news has just arrived that George Sickle is died in hospital.

He was out with a companion when the attacker reversed and ha hit the car parked by the doctor. The latter immediately approached to ask for explanations when the offender, already known to the police, pushed him and dropped to the ground.

Doctor Sickle was a retired doctorwho still worked with the hospital and was well known in the area.

The story of the witness on the crime of the doctor

The words of the witness:

At one point, the attacker pushed him and knocked him to the ground. Then, that hit him on the head. I saw him as he hit him. At first we didn’t think he was armed. My partner and I started screaming and the guys from the building site ran up and tried to stop him.

The girl then said that, in the meantime, they ran into the emergency room seek help. When they came out, the man was disappeared aboard his vehicle.

The police traced him shortly after. He was already known by way of criminal record.

The man said he had been treated by the doctor in the past, but was not found no evidence which would confirm his story. No admissions in the hospital that he indicated and it turns out that he has never been followed by Sickle.

Dr. Falcetto had suffered serious brain injuries from the hatchet blows. After the news of his death, Benedict Two-faced62 years old, will have to answer for the crime charge.