UK doctor sentenced to community service for giving sperm to patient

A 55-year-old doctor from the British city of Taunton, Somerset, who gave an underage patient coffee with his sperm, escaped prison. About it informs Metro.

Dr. Nicholas John Chapman made coffee and added his sperm to it from 2020 to 2021, until the patient became suspicious and sent the evidence for examination. After forensics confirmed that the substance at the bottom of the glass was the doctor’s seminal fluid, he was arrested and fired from his position. Chapman was charged with sexual assault, as he forced the girl to sexual interaction without her consent, tricking her into using his seminal fluid.

The former doctor pleaded not guilty. During the hearing, he stated that the reason for his semen getting into coffee could be a disease that he has suffered from since adolescence. According to him, every time he has a bowel movement, he has an involuntary ejaculation, and this is how the sperm could remain on his hands and get into the patient’s coffee. Despite this, Champin was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months of community service and 200 hours of unpaid work. In addition, he was ordered to pay 3.5 thousand pounds (410 thousand rubles) to cover legal costs.

Chapman was also banned from approaching and contacting the victim for 10 years. As the girl stated, the psychological trauma that the former doctor inflicted on her will remain with her for the rest of her life. “I shouldn’t have gone through this suffering and terrible trauma. I was shocked by this vile and insidious crime. If it was a physical attack, I would at least have a chance to defend myself,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of India became a defendant in a criminal case after he forced his wife to watch porn movies and dress like a porn star. According to the victim, the man and his relatives demanded a dowry from her and subjected her to moral and physical violence.