Therapist Nadezhda Chernyshova shared her recommendations for preparing the body for an abnormal cold snap, the TV channel reports “Moscow 24“.

“You need to prepare for severe frosts simply by bringing the body to the most healthy state. To do this, you can immediately advise to establish a sleep and rest regime, ”said the specialist.

Chernysheva drew attention to the fact that a rested person who is in a vigorous state feels much better and his immunity is higher. Meanwhile, people with chronic diseases during weather anomalies should, according to the therapist, monitor their health even more carefully and not neglect treatment.

“It is necessary to bring your chronic diseases into a more or less dormant state by this period,” she stressed.

The doctor also urged when going outside to think over clothes very carefully, not forgetting about warm gloves, a hat, a scarf and warm winter shoes. In addition, it is necessary to eat well in frosty weather, it is desirable that the food be warming and dense.

A new wave of anomalous frosts covers the European part of Russia, the Siberian cold, according to forecasters, will come this week. The coldest in Moscow is expected on February 9 – the temperature on this day will drop to -26 degrees.