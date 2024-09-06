Cardiologist Salamatina recommended satins for heart attack prevention

The most important thing in preventing a heart attack is to combat atherosclerotic plaques, says cardiologist, therapist, and functional diagnostics specialist Lyudmila Salamatina. How to prevent a heart attack if plaques have already formed? told in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

Salamatina emphasized that unstable atherosclerotic plaques with a soft and loose shell are considered the most dangerous. She specified that such plaques can be very small. According to her, their danger is that if they rupture in the arteries of the heart, a blood clot forms there – a thrombus, which closes the lumen of the vessel and stops the blood supply to the heart muscles.

To prevent such a scenario, the cardiologist recommended regular check-ups to detect atherosclerotic plaques. Then, according to her, satin preparations are usually prescribed to prevent plaque rupture. “It is also important to normalize cholesterol, sugar and blood pressure levels, quit smoking and drinking alcohol, maintain normal weight and physical activity, and fight stress,” the doctor recommended.

