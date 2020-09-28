Otolaryngologist, head of the ENT clinic of Dr. Zaitsev Vladimir Zaitsev on Monday, September 28, in an interview with radio Sputnik gave five tips on how to protect the body during the epidemic season of viral diseases.

Firstly, the doctor noted, it is necessary to consume more liquids, for example, teas. In this case, viruses are actively destroyed, since they cannot withstand water hammer.

In addition, the body needs to be provided with vitamin C, which is abundant in kiwi, ginger, citrus fruits, and sauerkraut. You can add lemon, lime, grapefruit to tea – you get double benefits, the expert noted and gave a recipe that combines the benefits of the two previous tips.

“We add half a lemon to a jug of water. We drink it not in a glass, but in small sips between meals, ”he said.

The fourth tip is that a sufficient amount of greens in the diet will enrich the body with vitamins and help cleanse the gastrointestinal tract.

And the most important thing, Zaitsev concluded, is that in case of malaise, colds, nasal discharge, ear congestion, do not tolerate, but consult a doctor.

