Summer residents with diseases of the cardiovascular system should follow a number of rules so as not to harm their own health. Russian geriatrician Natalya Cherepanova spoke about this in an interview with Yekaterinburg Online.

She advised to visit a therapist or geriatrician before going to the country house. This is especially important for those patients who have been in isolation for a long time. In addition, it is imperative to take a blood pressure monitor and medications with you outside the city, which should be taken regularly in order to avoid a pressure surge due to physical exertion.

Cherepanova stressed that it is impossible to work in the garden under the active sun: from 12:00 to 16:00 you should stay at home. At the same time, it is necessary to wear a hat and closed clothes of light colors on the site. You need to work for pleasure, without overexerting yourself. It is optimal to take pauses every half hour, the doctor advised.

The expert also warned that you cannot work when you feel unwell, and in order to prepare the body for stress, you need to do a little gymnastics in the morning. Finally, to communicate with loved ones or call an ambulance, there should always be a phone at hand, the doctor concluded.

Earlier, Russian summer residents were reminded of new fines: from 2021, new fire regulations were introduced for residents of SNT. Now, from the moment the snow cover melts and until the beginning of winter, it is impossible to burn a fire on the site at a wind speed of more than 10 meters per second, and the distance from the fireplace to the nearest buildings must be at least 30 meters.