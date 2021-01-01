Narcologist Maxim Salnikov gave advice to Russians on getting rid of a hangover. He told Vesiskitim that there are several ways, but sometimes the hangover state will have to be endured, then it will pass in the evening.

The doctor recalled that the main burden of neutralizing ethyl alcohol falls on the liver, in which alcohol decomposes to harmful acetic acid and acetaldehyde, and then to harmless carbon dioxide and water.

According to him, the liver is able to effectively neutralize about 10 milliliters of pure alcohol per hour. However, anything that comes in excess of this amount will lead to negative consequences. In this case, the liver will not have time to neutralize all the ethanol and aldehydes, poisoning of the body occurs, in which a person experiences a condition called a hangover.

Salnikov said that the first thing to do after such intoxication is to go to the shower. “After going to the toilet, it is imperative to take a warm shower with a hangover so that the vessels dilate in order to remove the jitters from the body. After that you need to drink. But not just water. I recommend a well-salted soup. The body needs salt, since with the massive use of alcohol, minerals and vitamins are washed out. When you drink in moderation, this does not happen, ”the specialist warned.

Strong tea with lemon without sugar, brine is also suitable, and it is better to refuse instant or ground coffee. The narcologist noted the uselessness of plain water in this case: “With a hangover, salts left the body. Plain water quickly passes from the intestines into the blood and kidneys, then into the bladder and out. Water puts unnecessary stress on the kidneys and the thirst does not go away. Therefore, we drink salty soup or pickle. Salt in this case helps to dilate blood vessels and restore body functions. “

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about a fatal hangover mistake. According to him, going to the bathhouse after severe dehydration caused by alcohol consumption can lead to a person losing consciousness or dying.

Nutritionist Daria Rusakova noted that it is possible to slow down intoxication and ease a possible hangover by diluting or drinking some alcoholic beverages with water. Water is considered a good solvent, has a diuretic effect and removes harmful substances from the body. Water can be substituted for any other sugar-free drink, but drinking strong alcohol will be ineffective.