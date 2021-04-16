Irina Vasilchikova, an allergist at the Russian Railways Medicine Central Clinical Hospital, told Izvestia how to cure seasonal allergies. According to her, it is better to start treating seasonal allergies not in spring, but in winter or late autumn, when the patient does not have an exacerbation.

“Firstly, it allows for a more accurate diagnosis, since there are no persistent allergens-irritants. And secondly, the period of a full course of treatment and preparation for it takes a certain amount of time, ”said the allergist.

At the time when the symptoms of allergy appeared, it is impossible to cure it, but it can be minimized, added Irina Vasilchikova.

During the flowering period, the doctor recommended that allergy sufferers adhere to diets, exclude nuts, bread and many cereals. A month before flowering, the allergist advised taking antihistamines or hormonal drugs.

In addition, it is less to be on the street, to clean the house more often, and when coming home to take a shower. The specialist attributed alder, hazel and birch to the main allergens.

“Allergies can manifest themselves at any age and in any person. The environmental situation, living conditions, stress, genetic predisposition – all this can affect the manifestation of an allergic reaction. But according to a survey by VTsIOM two years ago, the most popular allergens were plants, pollen and fluff. Thus, seasonal allergies during the flowering period can be confidently called the most common, ”emphasized Vasilchikova.

Also, the doctor recommended that those who first encountered the symptoms of seasonal allergies consult a doctor. The specialist will prescribe individual medications to suppress allergic reactions – antihistamines or topical glucocorticosteroids, Vasilchikova concluded.

Earlier, on April 14, Muscovites were warned that the flowering of alder and hazel in the capital led to pollen rain, which is dangerous for allergy sufferers.

The Moscow city complex indicated that alder can most often be found in the districts of Novo-Peredelkino, Sviblovo and the Troitsk urban district, in the parks Fili, Tsaritsyno, Kuzminki-Lyublino and Mitino, while hazel is common in the Severny and Obruchevsky districts, in Izmailovsky, Vorontsovsky and Tsaritsinsky parks.

Earlier, on April 13, immunologist Vladimir Bolibok advised allergy sufferers to wear a mask and glasses to avoid contact with allergens, including pollen. He recalled the need to regularly wash and rinse your nose. The doctor also suggested covering the window with gauze to prevent pollen from entering the dwelling, and regularly doing wet cleaning.