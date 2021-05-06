Doctor-therapist of the highest category, toxicologist Alexey Vodovozov gave advice on how to deal with postcoid syndrome in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to the specialist, the postcoid syndrome is expressed in fatigue, pronounced weakness, “when energy suddenly runs out and a person can no longer perform his functions.”

Vodovozov advised to recover from the disease gradually, and return immediately to the usual physical activity. “That is, not to run into the hall to pull iron, but to start with walking, and small walks: 500 meters, 1000 meters, maximum 3 kilometers,” he said. The doctor added that the rehabilitation load should be as gentle and light as possible.

The specialist also recommended an exercise that will help restore the lungs from illness. “We find any rectangular object, for example, a picture on the wall or a window, and we begin to run along the perimeter with our eyes. We inhale on the short part of the rectangle, exhale on the long part. We get a ratio of approximately one to two: the length of the inhalation is one, the length of the exhalation is two, “Vodovozov said.

Earlier, doctors reported that post-coccygeal syndrome can develop not only in those who have had a severe coronavirus infection, but also in those whose disease has passed in a mild form. In this case, the symptoms of the syndrome may differ. Most often, patients complain of persistent cough, shortness of breath, increased fatigue, decreased memory and concentration, tachycardia, high blood pressure, impaired sense of smell or distorted tastes.