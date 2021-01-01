Oksana Drapkina, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health of Russia, said that alcohol should be consumed in moderation on holidays. Doctor’s advice is provided at website departments on Friday, January 1st.

“Under the influence of alcohol, many people become not only cheerful and relaxed, but also careless, losing control over their behavior. I drank too much, ate too much, jumped out into the cold, hot, forgot about social distance and a mask, “the specialist explained.

Drapkina also recommended alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones, however, she urged not to drink alcohol at all if possible, since this rule is not mandatory for the New Year.

For those who do decide to drink alcohol, she advised to eat and “consume foods high in protein, such as cheese and meat, to slow the absorption of alcohol in the digestive tract.”

“Don’t overuse coffee. While caffeine is a stimulant and can invigorate you if you are sleepy, coffee does not speed up alcohol metabolism or help you sober up. It is dangerous if you mix caffeinated energy drinks and alcohol. This can lead to a malfunction of the heart rate, ”the doctor warned.

In addition, she drew attention to the dangers of drinking alcohol when taking medication, which can lead to serious side effects.

Earlier, the narcologist Maxim Salnikov gave advice to Russians on getting rid of a hangover. According to him, the liver is able to effectively neutralize about 10 milliliters of pure alcohol per hour. However, anything that comes in excess of this amount will lead to negative consequences.