You should dress for a picnic according to the weather and not be limited to one set of things, said the deputy chief physician for the medical department of the A.S. Puchkova of the Moscow Healthcare Department Petr Davydov, writes RIA News…

The doctor recalled that the May weather is unstable, and the sun can be replaced by rain in a short time. “You need to take your clothes with you for all occasions of this weather, not to be limited to one set of clothes, because it can be hot, and the next minute it will be cold rain or hail,” the specialist added.

Davydov recommended choosing a picnic spot in places that are not heavily blown, since the wind will quickly bring cold when the weather changes. He also advised not to be heated near water bodies, so as not to freeze in the humid and cool air, and to choose gazebos, houses or other shelters for eating.

The doctor added that one should not be located under power lines, since the wires can be touched when flying devices and active ball games are launched. In addition, it should be remembered that thunderstorms begin in May; you cannot hide from them near tall metal objects, under trees or in buildings without a lightning rod.

Earlier, Pyotr Davydov said that Russians who go on a picnic on the coming weekend in May may face various dangers: from cuts with broken glass to burns when cooking a shish kebab. The specialist advised to secure the place for cooking, choose equipped places and supervise the children during the rest.