When the weather changes, weather-dependent people need to adjust their diet and give up physical activity. On Tuesday, August 9, the doctor of the highest category, candidate of medical sciences Svetlana Bagavieva told about this.

“Meteorologically dependent people in such a period do not need to plan any mental stress, additional work, stress. Do not overload physically, plan strength training. Physical activity is needed, but in the form of walking without overload, ”she said in an interview with Moscow 24.

In addition, the specialist recommended including vegetables, plant foods, fish in the diet, as well as drinking enough fluids.

“Especially if the coolness is replaced by heat. Food should not overload the gastrointestinal tract. You should not eat fatty foods, heavy meat, ”said Bagavieva.

On August 8, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted cool weather with temperatures of +22 … +24 degrees above zero and short-term precipitation at the beginning of the week. At the same time, the meteorologist warned about changes in the weather in Moscow on Wednesday: for example, the likelihood of precipitation will decrease, while the temperature, on the contrary, will rise to +23 … +25 degrees Celsius.