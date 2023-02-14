Immunologist Prodeus called white spots on the oral mucosa the first symptom of measles

Immunologist and TV presenter Andrey Prodeus on the air of the program “Live healthy!” on Channel One called the first sign of a deadly disease – measles. The episode is available on Rutube.

According to the immunologist, Filatov-Koplik spots on the oral mucosa are an early symptom of measles. They are small white dots and usually appear around the molars and throat, Prodeus said.

The doctor also warned that measles is one of the most contagious diseases. “In almost 100 percent of cases, when in contact with a sick person, a person becomes ill with measles,” said Prodeus.

His program colleague Elena Malysheva, in turn, added that measles is deadly. “World statistics are as follows: out of 500 thousand cases [корью] 200,000 people have died in recent years around the world. That is, roughly speaking, out of every five cases, two people died, ”she said.

