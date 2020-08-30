Testosterone is named as the reason that cases of death in men with a severe course of coronavirus are one and a half times more likely than in women. This opinion was shared by Elena Malinnikova, doctor of medical sciences, infectious disease doctor, head of the Department of Virology of the Russian Medical Academy of Continuing Professional Education. Her words convey TASS with reference to the broadcast of the Vesti program on the Russia-1 TV channel.

“It has been shown all over the world that men are, unfortunately, one and a half times more likely to be fatal than women. It is testosterone that is a kind of conductor for the penetration of the virus into the cell, ”said the specialist.

In turn, the director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Louis Pasteur, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Areg Totolyan believes that vulnerability to coronavirus attacks also depends on the number of receptors through which the virus enters the human epithelial cell: “First, it increases with age the number of these receptors. And secondly, smokers have significantly higher levels of these receptors. “

Earlier, the chief oncologist of the Ministry of Health, Andrei Kaprin, said that a special regime should be created at home in order to protect people with cancer from coronavirus.