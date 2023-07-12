Cases of mosquito transmission of dirofilariasis, a disease in which parasites develop under the skin, have become more frequent in Russia due to global warming. In particular, in recent years, such cases have been recorded in Moscow, Alexander Lukashev, director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology at Sechenov University, told Izvestia on July 12.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a 15-centimeter parasite was removed from the forehead of a patient at the Novorossiysk City Hospital No. 1. According to the press service of the medical institution, the cause was dirofilariasis, which the man contracted after a mosquito bite.

“This is a parasitic disease that is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. The main host of the parasite is dogs. This is a fairly rare disease – about 100 cases are recorded per year. The disease is most common in the southern regions of Russia. The epicenter of the incidence is considered to be the Rostov region and, in general, the entire Southern Federal District. But in recent years, cases have appeared in people who did not leave Moscow, ”said Lukashev.

He noted that due to global warming in recent years, infections have become more frequent, including in Russia, since the parasite needs a certain amount of daytime temperatures to develop. However, in general, the disease remains rare.

“After a person has become infected, after some time, usually several weeks, a parasite appears under the skin and a feeling of stirring. It looks like a knot or strand, which can gradually change its location. The disease is quite easily treated – the surgeon can remove the parasite without any problems and it does not pose a danger to life. However, in some cases, the parasite can get into the eye, and then there is a threat to vision,” Lukashev added.

