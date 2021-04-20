A decrease in immunity has a number of characteristic symptoms, and those who experience them should be vaccinated against coronavirus in order to avoid complications of the disease. Allergist-immunologist Gulmira Baghdasaryan told about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to the doctor, signs of decreased immunity are weakness, a tendency to colds, slow healing of wounds and scratches, unreasonable fever, frequent exacerbations of chronic diseases.

Baghdasaryan recommended such patients to be vaccinated against coronavirus, since they have fewer mechanisms to protect against unexpected infection, and they catch the disease faster than healthy people.

“The patient must be vaccinated so that the body is prepared next time. Moreover, in patients with a weakened immune system, the infection is more severe, and it is better to prevent it. In this case, the vaccination should be done at the moment when the main infection, chronic disease is in remission, ”the immunologist explained the rules.

Baghdasaryan also gave advice on vaccination for allergy sufferers. In the spring, many of them begin to react to pollen with all the ensuing symptoms. The doctor recalled that allergy is not an absolute contraindication for vaccination, but it must be done at the moment when the manifestations cease to bother, for example, when the provoking plant fades.

The specialist added that such patients should take antihistamines a few days before and after the administration of the vaccine, and also consult with a therapist who will assess whether or not an injection can be given at a particular moment.

Earlier, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov warned of hearing and memory loss due to coronavirus. According to him, postcoid syndrome can develop even in those who have had mild illness. Vaccination will help prevent serious consequences.