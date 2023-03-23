The use of smoking mixtures is not harmless. The components included in the vape liquid, if necessary, should be included in the register of prohibited substances. He stated this in an interview withRIA News» chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod region Valery Tarasov on Thursday, March 23.

According to him, the harm from electronic cigarettes lies in the liquids with which they are used. As a rule, they consist of unsafe synthetic fillers, which are deposited in the lungs during smoking. Tarasov noted that frequent consequences of inhaling smoking mixtures are sore throats, and regular users can acquire chronic diseases of the respiratory tract, the cardiovascular system, especially the risk of stroke and heart attack will increase.

“Young people think that everything is safe, and only over the years you begin to understand that this is not so … The issue must be resolved seriously. But this is a legal question, not a clinical one. Any ban is not so simple and takes time, ”the doctor believes.

According to the expert, all components of liquids for electronic cigarettes should be identified and, if necessary, entered into the register of potent or narcotic substances.

Earlier, on March 22, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, during a speech with a report on the work of the Russian government, indicated that the authorities would form a position regarding a ban on the sale of vapes.

On February 2, the Ministry of Finance evaluated the draft law on “comprehensive state regulation of the tobacco market and the market of nicotine-containing products, including the production and circulation of liquids for ENDS.” According to the department, the initiative is unfinished: the losses that will follow from the cessation of the sale of certain types of electronic cigarettes will not be compensated. The risk of a “black market” for tobacco products will also increase, where it will be problematic to control the quality of the goods.

Earlier, on January 19, Rospotrebnadzor positively assessed the initiative to ban the sale of vapes at the legislative level. The department emphasized that Rospotrebnadzor supports any legislative initiatives aimed at preserving the health of adults and the younger generations.

On January 18, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the relevant committees of the State Duma to make proposals on the issue of a possible ban on vapes in Russia. He explained that such measures are due to the fact that more and more children and adolescents of school age are exposed to the use of vapes.