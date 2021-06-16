During illness, the immune system seeks to develop antibodies to all components of the virus, and the vaccine forms antibodies to the components on which the aggressiveness of the infection depends. Told about this in an interview radio Sputnik infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist Evgeny Timakov.

In particular, according to him, the Russian drug “Sputnik V” forms a defense against the S-protein, which helps the coronavirus to enter the cells of the body.

The doctor noted that the antibodies that are formed in the body as a result of a previous illness are not always effective protection. Much depends on how severe the disease was and on the general state of the human immune system.

“After an illness, good antibodies occur when a person has been ill in a moderate form. With a severe form of the disease, the coronavirus just bypasses the immune system, even antibodies do not always form, “the specialist explained.

Timakov stressed that the antibodies that are formed in the body after vaccination are more effective.

“During vaccination, the immune defense is formed purposefully – starting from the production of antibodies to a specific antigen and pumping through the formation of cellular memory,” explained Evgeny Timakov.

He added that there can be no conflict between antibodies after an illness and antibodies formed during vaccination. In this case, “the immunity will only increase and will purposefully protect just those components of the virus that are most dangerous to humans.”

Earlier, on June 15, the chief physician of hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said that the incubation period of the coronavirus had been reduced to four to five days, while the clinical picture had not changed much.