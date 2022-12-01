Nasal congestion is one of the main unpleasant symptoms of respiratory infections, but the habit of getting rid of it with vasoconstrictor drops and sprays can harm the mucous membrane and form an addiction to these drugs. This was warned by a general practitioner, expert doctor of the Hemotest Laboratory, Elena Gorina, in an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, December 1.

As the specialist explained, viruses and infections enter the human body through the upper respiratory tract. During this invasion, an inflammatory process develops on the nasal mucosa: it becomes edematous and loose, discharge appears. As a result, the lumen of the nasal cavity is significantly narrowed and breathing becomes difficult.

In such a situation, they often resort to sprays from the common cold with a vasoconstrictor effect. They reduce the vessels of the mucosa and the swelling subsides for a while, it becomes much easier to breathe, but these nasal remedies cannot be used too often and for a long time. After 5-7 days of treatment, the nasal mucosa will dry out, a sensation of itching and burning will appear, and instead of the desired therapeutic effect, a person will become addicted to such drops.

“One of the most common complications with long-term use of vasoconstrictors for the common cold is the rapid formation of persistent dependence. It develops due to the fact that the vessels get used to narrowing only under the influence of the drug, and without it they expand again, edema appears and breathing worsens again. As a result, a healthy person continues to use the medicine, because without it he cannot fully breathe – he has developed drug-induced rhinitis, ”Gorina warned.

In addition, the main active substance of vasoconstrictor drops and sprays enters the general bloodstream. With their long-term use in excess of the recommended dosage, a negative effect on tissues and organs develops. For example, a person may develop hypertension, shortness of breath, headache, or insomnia.

According to the doctor, about the fourth or fifth day with a respiratory infection, when breathing through the nose is restored, nasal vasoconstrictors must be completely canceled. An excellent alternative to them will be drops with another active ingredient, as well as solutions for washing the nose. But it is recommended to refrain from folk methods of treatment, such as instillation of beetroot or onion juice into the nose – these procedures can provoke a burn of the mucous

Moreover, if the dependence on sprays and drops has already been formed, only the doctor will tell you the right tactics to get rid of it. To do this, a specialist may recommend, for example, a short course of topical hormonal drugs, enhanced by physiotherapy.

“If nasal vasoconstrictor drops and sprays are used correctly, then there will be no addiction. Dependence manifests itself when the patient neglects the instructions for use, violates the frequency and duration of therapy, ”Gorina added.

In September, psychotherapist Mikhail Gavrilov warned that the use of nasal vasoconstrictors was not safe for the cardiovascular system and could lead to catastrophic consequences. According to the doctor, swallowing such drops is also dangerous – this can lead to spasm of blood vessels in the organs of the gastrointestinal tract, and, as a result, disruption of digestion and absorption.