With the “dry diet”, which was adhered to the Russian writer Adeline Sheldon, who was found dead in a rented apartment, the body does not receive the necessary food and water, which can lead to death. Gastroenterologist and nutritionist Nuria Dianova spoke about this in an interview with the “360” TV channel.

The specialist explained that during dry fasting, when a person refuses food and water for a certain period, the body uses fat more intensively than during normal fasting. At the same time, dehydration occurs quickly enough – a person can live without water for three days, and then he faces death.

Dianova stressed that practicing this type of fasting is contraindicated for urolithiasis, stones in the gallbladder, as well as for any diseases associated with blood clotting and heart rhythm disturbances. For such fasting to be safe for the body, human health must be ideal, the doctor concluded.

Earlier it was reported that 20-year-old Sheldon was found dead in a rented apartment in Moscow. According to the examination, she did not eat anything for several days.

Subsequently, the owner of the apartment told Moskovsky Komsomolets that the girl had not been in touch for several days. When the man decided to check her, it turned out that the writer had died a few days ago. In her personal diary, Sheldon wrote over the past year that she adheres to dry fasting.