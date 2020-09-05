Neurologist Rustem Gaifutdinov explained a person’s ability to quickly forget bad memories in an interview with Sputnik radio.

As explained by Gaifutdinov, negative memories remain in the memory, but access to them is limited. “If we are constantly negative and worried, it will not prolong our life and will not make us successful,” he said, adding that in moments of negative experiences a person is very vulnerable.

The specialist noted that you can remember everything that happened if you try. According to him, there are special practices in forensic medicine for this. “A person can remember details, details, visual and auditory sensations, as well as all bodily sensations. All this is clearly recorded in the head, ”concluded Gaifutdinov.