There is no mortal danger to the body in swallowing gum, nutritionist and gastroenterologist Alina Budakovskaya said on February 25 portal “Moscow 24”.

“The chewing gum is of a soft consistency, its components are really not digested in the gastrointestinal tract and are naturally released in transit,” the expert said.

However, the doctor pointed out the danger of using chewing gum for more than 10 minutes. As possible consequences, she named damage to the filling or exacerbation of chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

In addition, the nutritionist has dispelled the myth about the benefits of gum for eliminating bad breath.

“When we eat gum and hope that the smell will disappear, we often deceive ourselves, we try to avoid the bad smell instead of going to the doctor. Bad breath is a serious symptom of various diseases: stomatitis, periodontal disease, Helicobacter pylori infection of the stomach is quite possible, which is very dangerous, because it can develop up to stomach ulcers, “Budakovskaya said.

On September 3, the head of the department of dentistry and oral surgery of the Moscow State Medical University named after Evdokimov, Grigory Volozhin, spoke about the benefits and harms of chewing gum. He pointed out that chewing gum can be beneficial, but should not be chewed for more than 10 minutes. According to the expert, chewing gum stimulates salivation, which helps to irrigate teeth and mucous membranes.