Doctor Vodovozov: vitamin C is not suitable for the treatment and prevention of viral infections

Therapist of the highest category Alexei Vodovozov in an interview with Sputnik radio dispelled myths about vitamin C

According to him, scientific studies have proven that vitamin C is not suitable for the treatment and prevention of viral infections. “Vitamins are a food ingredient, and it would be strange if they were treated for anything other than beriberi. The real beriberi due to a lack of vitamin C is scurvy, its cases are rare, they are usually associated with severe concomitant diseases, ”he said.

Vodovozov also warned that vitamin C should not be abused. He explained that regular intake of drugs that include this component can provoke stone formation in the urinary tract. “The daily requirement for vitamin C is 50 milligrams. In the most popular pharmacy drug – 250 milligrams, and sometimes a gram or more, ”he said.

The doctor also refuted the myth that lemon contains a lot of vitamin C. “In fact, the champions are rose hips and red bell peppers, as well as black currants and almost all varieties of cabbage,” the specialist emphasized.

