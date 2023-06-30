Immunologist Prodeus said that applying oil and sour cream to a burn can lead to infection

Allergist and immunologist Andrey Prodeus, on the air of the Live Healthy program on Channel One, dispelled the myth about the treatment of burns. The specialist said that applying oil and sour cream to damaged skin can lead to an infectious process. Transfer release available on the Rutube platform.

“Applying sour cream or oil to already damaged skin will only lead to an infectious process,” the doctor denied the opinion about the treatment of burns.

The specialist also noted that ice should not be applied to burned skin. “In no case should ice be applied, because the ice has ice particles, there will be even more traumatization of this surface,” he stressed. To treat a burn, the doctor recommended applying a product containing panthenol to the damaged skin.

“You have to thickly smear the damaged area, drink a pill that relieves inflammation and painkillers, and sometimes we prescribe an antihistamine pill, because along with the burn there can be an allergic reaction to the sun,” Prodeus concluded.

Earlier, doctors Elena Malysheva and Mikhail Konovalov warned about the dangerous consequences of eyelash lamination. According to experts, this procedure, popular among Russian women, can cause burns or allergies.