Women drink alcohol on a par with men, and sometimes more, said psychiatrist-narcologist Sergei Pshembaev. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the doctor dispelled popular myths about female alcoholism.

According to Pshembaev, it is often believed that female alcoholism is difficult to treat. In fact, the problem is that women with alcohol addiction are more stigmatized than men, so they hide their problem longer.

Because of this, women seek medical help late. And at the appointment with a specialist, they are already in a state of disrepair. Consequently, more resources and competencies are needed to help women Sergey Pshembaev addiction psychiatrist

The doctor explained that women devote a lot of time to the family, order in the house, but often work on an equal footing with a man. The resulting fatigue and the search for an additional source of energy lead to the use of alcohol.

See also Time, Zelensky person of the year 2022 At first, it may be a glass of wine in the evening two or three times a week. Then tolerance and frequency of drinking alcohol increases. As a result, the woman, without noticing it herself, switches to the daily intake of large doses of strong drinks. Therefore, the opinion that nothing will happen from one glass is erroneous. Sergey Pshembaev addiction psychiatrist

According to the narcologist, women drink on a par with men, and sometimes more. Rosstat data show that they make up 47.5 percent of people who drink alcohol regularly.

The fact that addiction in women develops faster is also a myth. According to Pshembaev, this is a purely individual indicator, which depends on the characteristics of the body and other factors, including social status.

Another misconception is that hangovers are easier for women. Rather, on the contrary, says a psychiatrist-narcologist. This is due to the peculiarity of the work of the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase (breaks down alcohol) and the general hormonal background of the female body, Pshembaev added.

“Evidence shows that women are more motivated if they acknowledge a problem and decide to stop drinking. All because of the same social pressure. It is important to recognize the existence of the problem in time and start dealing with it. Better late than never, ”the doctor summed up.

