The myth about drinks supposedly helping to cheer up while driving was dispelled in a radio interview Sputnik Professor, Candidate of Medical Sciences, President of the Russian Public Health Association Andrey Demin. He advised drivers to avoid coffee and energy drinks on the road.

Drowsiness while driving can cause a dangerous accident, the doctor emphasized. Many car owners are accustomed to counting on the help of coffee and energy drinks, but this is their big mistake, he said.

“These drinks only cause harm. Coffee, especially instant coffee, has a two-component effect: first invigorating and then hypnotic. Drowsiness is caused by the alkaloid found in coffee, theobromine. In general, energy workers extract the last reserves from a person and can lead to sudden blackouts,” said Demin.

The specialist advised drivers to have a good rest before a long journey and make stops for proper rest along the way. Passengers should communicate more with the driver so that he does not fall asleep from boredom.

Previously, the popular myth about insomnia was dispelled by somnologist, expert at the European Society for Sleep Research, Alexander Melnikov.