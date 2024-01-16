Endocrinologist Pavlova warned about the dangers of bone broth for the heart and joints

Bone broth does not provide a rejuvenating effect, and if consumed for a long time, it harms the health of the joints, kidneys and heart, says Zukhra Pavlova, candidate of medical sciences, endocrinologist. A popular myth about the benefits of the dish is dispelled in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Pavlova said that bone broth has become another fashionable product that is used to maintain health and youth. She said proponents of the product claim that the collagen it contains helps maintain healthy skin, nails, hair and bones. “In fact, the collagen that comes into the body through bone broth will never go directly to the skin, joints or muscles,” says Pavlova. Once in the stomach, the substance breaks down into amino acids, which are distributed throughout the body, and not in certain areas.

In addition, long-term use of bone broth may have negative consequences. She warned that this product is not recommended for people with gout, urolithiasis and a tendency to hypertension, as it contains purines, which stimulate the synthesis of uric acid. “Uric acid is not only damage to the joints, that same gout, it is also high blood pressure,” the doctor warned.

Pavlova added that bone broth easily leads to excess weight, as it is saturated with fat. The doctor recommended not to abuse this dish if a person is watching his figure, but does not engage in active sports that allow him to burn a large number of calories.

