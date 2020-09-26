Professor of the Department of Medical and Social Expertise, Emergency and Polyclinic Therapy at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (MGMU), gastroenterologist Alexey Bueverov, in a conversation with the Moscow City News Agency, revealed the unexpected benefits of cottage cheese.

So, according to the expert, the product has a positive effect on men’s health, improves mood, and is also effective in combating autumn depression. “There is evidence that cottage cheese, due to the content of trace elements, can have a positive effect on male potency. There are also small studies that cottage cheese, when consumed regularly, can improve mood, help fight autumn depression, “said the professor.

He stressed that cottage cheese is rich in nutrients, proteins and fats, to a lesser extent in carbohydrates. It also contains trace elements, said Bueverov, especially calcium, magnesium and zinc: “And most of all calcium – it helps to strengthen bone tissue.”

Bueverov also gave recommendations on the choice of cottage cheese. “It is better to eat less, but the normal fat content is 5 percent or better than 9 percent. There is more harm than good from low-fat dairy products. Firstly, if a person does not receive fat, then his fat metabolism is rebuilt, and he begins to store fat. Secondly, low-fat foods have a bad taste, insipid. Therefore, the manufacturer adds sugar and sweeteners. And this is harmful in relation to disorders of carbohydrate metabolism and weight gain. It can even provoke the development of diabetes, subject to a genetic predisposition, ”he said, specifying that it is better to eat no more than 200 grams of the product per day because of its calorie content.

When visiting the store, the gastroenterologist advised to abandon curds and curd masses, preferring curd. However, Bueverov pointed out that some people with lactase deficiency may experience bloating or diarrhea when using the product, then it is better to refuse it.

On April 16, the expert council of the All-Russian Union of Consumers “Roskontrol” conducted a study of cottage cheese with a mass fraction of 9 percent fat and named the best product.