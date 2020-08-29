Physical activity is the main way to prolong life. The way to live longer was revealed by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

“In the list of” physical activity, diet, medicine, drugs “only physical activity prolongs life. In second place is calorie restriction and so on, ”he said.

Myasnikov recommended that Russians abandon lifts in favor of stairs, and also stop buying groceries a week in advance in order to walk more often to the store.

“With frequent trips to the store, you do not have to eat large amounts of food, fearing that purchases that have been brought home with such difficulty will deteriorate,” the specialist explained.

Not only representatives of the medical community, but also many centenarians agree with the recommendation about an active lifestyle. So 104-year-old Harvard professor Ruth Kundsin, sharing the secret of her longevity, admitted that she continued to play sports, despite her advanced age. At 93, she began doing exercises in the gym under the supervision of a professional trainer.