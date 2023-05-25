Persistent illnesses can be related to psychosomatics, which is most often based on anxiety, stress and emotional overstrain due to compromised home security or negative childhood experiences. On May 24, the pediatrician, psychologist and psychosomatologist Ekaterina Tur told about this in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

Often sick are children who have had three or more diseases per year. If the doctor’s examination showed that the child’s immune system is in order, and there are no other deviations, then the reason may be related to psychosomatics, the pediatrician noted.

According to her, stress appears primarily due to the situation at home, workload in learning, or because of the attitude of parents to the child – anxiety and overprotection of adults, a large number of extra classes and requirements, prohibitions, disputes and conflicts due to poor academic performance, problems in kindergarten or school.

“The state of anxiety can also be transmitted from parents, in particular from the mother. But a child can be anxious on its own. This often leads to negative childhood experiences. Unfavorable conditions at home, the loss of one of the parents, systematic screaming and harsh punishments – this creates childhood trauma, ”the doctor warned.

The danger of such a condition lies in the consequences – after long and protracted illnesses, an autoimmune pathology can form.

In order to somehow influence the situation, parents first need to learn how to control their own anxiety, then try to help the child and work out his anxiety state if signs of his stress or poor health were noticed, the specialist noted.

“Ask the children to share their experiences, feelings, and emotions. Offer help not only with lessons or something like that, but also with negative experiences. Because you can’t be alone with anxiety and stress. The sooner you start doing this, the better for your child. After all, when he enters a transitional age, such an opportunity may no longer exist. And he will form baggage from a wide range of psychosomatic diseases, ”Tour said.

On the recommendation of a pediatrician, it is necessary to make the environment in the house safe for the emotional state and not overload the child with studies or circles. Also, you can not yell at children and scold them for trifles. Parents and those responsible for the child need to become an emotional support and partner for him.

It is also worth monitoring the situation in educational institutions, learning about the child’s condition after school, in which case, try to help your child change the situation in a favorable direction for him.

Earlier, on May 20, Head of the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogov of the Ministry of Health of Russia Vladimir Lantsov spoke about the prevention of childhood injuries in the summer. He also warned that the biggest danger for a child in the summer is to leave him unsupervised.