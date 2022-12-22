Orthopedic doctor Ternovoy: Rogozin will not feel a splinter in his back in everyday life

The wounding of the ex-head of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, during shelling in Donetsk does not pose a serious threat to health, says Konstantin Ternovoy, a traumatologist-orthopedist, candidate of medical sciences. But due to a fragment stuck in the spine, some restrictions may appear, he said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

In a spinal injury, the most important thing is that there is no damage to the spinal cord. If the spinal cord is broken, it threatens with partial or complete paralysis of the lower extremities. Konstantin TernovoyCandidate of Medical Sciences

“As far as I read this news, he is not paralyzed in any way. Accordingly, there is no damage to the spinal cord, so the fragment will remain there for life. If it is stuck in the vertebra itself, in the bone, then it is stuck and stuck. If it’s in the soft tissues, maybe those doctors on that equipment can’t get it, because they need special equipment. The fact that he is not paralyzed means that the spinal cord is not affected, which means that nothing critically terrible has happened, ”the specialist described the consequences of the injury.

If the fragment remains in the spine forever, it should not be felt in everyday life, Ternovoy noted.

“A capsule will form around the fragment, it will be just a foreign body. There will be small restrictions, for example, it will not be possible to put it in a magnetic resonance tomograph, but computed tomography can be done, ”the specialist concluded.

The former head of the Russian space corporation Dmitry Rogozin was wounded during the shelling of the Shesh-Besh hotel in Donetsk on December 21, his 59th birthday. According to the victim himself, a working meeting was held in the hotel cafe “in a narrow circle and in a calm atmosphere.” Rogozin reported that he was wounded above the right shoulder blade. Later, his assistant said that doctors could not remove a mine fragment from the spine.

According to Rogozin, KP.RU war correspondent Alexander Kots wrote on his Telegram channel that there were dead and injured as a result of the incident. “My fighters are also wounded, one is in a coma, one is dead.”