Doctor Agapkin disproved the myth that gastritis can be cured with baking soda

Doctor and TV presenter Sergei Agapkin on the air of the program “On the Most Important” on the channel “Russia 1” refuted the popular myth about the treatment of gastritis. Release available on the Watch platform.

The TV doctor said that gastritis cannot be cured with baking soda. According to him, this product can only temporarily relieve stomach pain that occurs with this common disease.

“Emitting at the same time (the use of baking soda – approx. “Tapes.ru”) carbon dioxide irritates the walls of the stomach and causes it to produce more hydrochloric acid, ”the specialist explained.

