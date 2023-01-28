Fatty foods don’t help you get colder. This was announced on January 27 by Ekaterina Serebrennikova, general practitioner of the Doctor Nearby medical company.

“In itself, the consumption of fatty foods will not lead to the fact that a person will be less cold, since these processes depend not only on the calorie content of the food, but also on other factors,” the doctor said in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru”.

She clarified that the thermal effect of food is associated with complex processes in the body regarding the absorption of proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

These processes generate energy in the form of heat. If a person eats little, then the body will save energy, and this can affect the overall body temperature, ”Serebrennikova explained.

The specialist also said that when a person freezes, the mechanisms that involve the nervous and hormonal systems turn on.

The day before, scientists from Pennsylvania State said that fatty foods prevent the brain from regulating calorie intake.