Inna Kononenko, Ph.D., nutritionist and nutritionist, compared the life expectancy of vegetarians and meat-eaters.

According to her, the thicker the vascular wall, the faster the aging process goes.

“For vegetarians and vegans, the thickness of the walls (vessels) will be lower than that of meat-eaters, due to the fact that they do not consume large amounts of cholesterol,” Kononenko clarified.

The expert clarified that in order to normalize the thickness of this wall, people who eat meat should take a sufficient amount of vitamins B12, D3, K2.

In addition to the thickness of the vascular walls, the aging of the human body is also influenced by the work of mitochondria, which, according to Kononenko, are less active in vegetarians due to the fact that meat is a direct source of l-carnitine, which is necessary for the cells to release energy.

The nutritionist also added that the consequences of a lack of proteins do not immediately begin to manifest themselves in vegetarians, but with age they become more noticeable, notes Fifth channel…

“Therefore, meat-eaters live longer than vegetarians, but on condition that they observe proper nutrition,” she stated.

In November 2020, it became known that vegans, against the background of a weakened immune system due to a lack of vitamins, have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

According to the epidemiologist Olga Nenastina, vegetarians, excluding products of animal origin from their diet, form in the body a deficiency of nutrients and minerals, in particular vitamins B2 and B12, which leads to a weakening of immunity and various diseases.