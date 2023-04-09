“AiF”: doctor Rusanov said that pastries and confectionery slow down the process of losing weight

Endocrinologist Arseny Rusanov said that some foods can slow down the process of losing weight. The doctor called the food that is desirable to remove from the daily diet, the newspaper writes “Arguments and Facts”.

According to Rusanov, first of all, it is worth giving up rich pastries. It is necessary to delete from the menu, including confectionery. In the use of pasta, you should also limit yourself.

As the doctor said, many people who lose weight have a biased attitude towards potatoes. Some people think that it is absolutely impossible to eat it during a diet. However, this is not so, you just need to learn how to cook it correctly, that is, for a couple.

By the way, dairy products with a high percentage of fat also negatively affect the diet. For weight loss, Rusanov advised to exclude sausages from the diet. Alcohol and butter will interfere during the diet. Red meat is also desirable to limit, advised the endocrinologist.

You can replace the above products with white fish or poultry meat. Beans are also suitable for the diet, the doctor concluded.

On April 1, dietitian Angelica Duvall said that without a plan, many people begin to drastically reduce their food intake in an effort to drop things. However, it can be dangerous for the body. The specialist urged to plan and select a diet based on the state of human health. For weight loss, you should choose a diet that will allow you to avoid breakdowns.