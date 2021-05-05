Sleeping too long can be a symptom of dangerous diseases. Elena Tsareva, a neurologist and somnologist, spoke about this on the air of Sputnik radio.

She clarified that there is no need to worry if a person spends more than eight hours in bed, if he is trying to compensate for the lack of sleep due to a violation of the regime. However, if from day to day he spends much more than normal in his sleep, but still constantly wants to sleep, then you should consult a doctor.

According to her, this condition may be associated with hypersomnia or depression. “In the first case, this is a separate layer of diseases associated with sleep disorders that need to be treated. In the second case, with depression, there is an increased need for sleep and being in bed and a loss of interest in external life due to concentration on the inside, ”Tsareva explained.

Earlier, somnologist Pavel Kudinov said that chronic lack of sleep has dangerous consequences. According to Kudinov, a person may experience a decrease in concentration of attention, immunity, memory, performance, reaction speed, and increase the risk of tumors. Over time, the development of arterial hypertension is also possible. Sooner or later, the brain will want to sleep off, which will lead to daytime sleepiness. This can lead, among other things, to falling asleep while driving, Kudinov warned.