The main dish of Maslenitsa – pancakes – will not harm the figure and health, if you observe moderation in its consumption and use ways to reduce calories. This was reported to Izvestia on February 18 by Ekaterina Kashukh, candidate of medical sciences, doctor-expert of the Gemotest laboratory.

According to the expert, it is impossible to calculate the allowable number of pancakes per person per day, because due to the variety of recipes, this dish turns out to be different in calories.

“The first rule of anyone who wants to maintain a healthy weight is not to overeat and prefer light pancake toppings. For example, choose jam with a low sugar content and reduce fat content and a portion of sour cream, ”advised Kashukh.

In addition, the calorie content of pancakes increases the addition of milk and eggs to the dough, as well as a large amount of sugar. People who need to limit the calorie content of their diet are advised to cook pancakes with water and without the addition of egg yolk, and replace sugar with low-calorie sweeteners.

It is also worth remembering that the basis of pancakes is flour, which differs in its properties. The most popular is the first grade flour, white and airy, but its nutritional value is low, but it has a lot of calories. Whole wheat flour is a healthier alternative due to its dietary fiber and B vitamins. But whole wheat pancakes are not as thin and delicious. To achieve optimal characteristics of the dish, these two types of flour can be mixed, the doctor recommended.

She clarified that chickpea or amaranth flour, which have a higher protein content, can also be used as an alternative. At the same time, such pancakes will acquire an unusual taste and surprise guests.

To reduce the calorie content of pancakes, you can use a pan with a special coating – this minimizes the addition of oil, and in some cases allows you to completely dispense with it. For those who are used to cooking with vegetable oil, it is recommended to use a spray bottle. It will help to distribute the oil evenly and without excess in the pan.

“Patients with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, overweight and diabetes mellitus, should pay special attention to their health during the Shrovetide week and do not forget about the recommendations of the attending physician,” Kashukh added.

The day before it was reported that the vast majority of Russians (91%) celebrate Maslenitsa, while for 15% of them this holiday is just a good excuse to eat pancakes. The survey also showed that among the most favorite fillings for pancakes among Russians are sour cream (58%), caviar (46%), condensed milk (43%) and jam (34%).

In 2023 Maslenitsa is the days from February 20 to 26.