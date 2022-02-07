General practitioner Galina Rodchenkova said that office workers are primarily at risk of diseases of the musculoskeletal system. In addition, malnutrition, a sedentary lifestyle, nervous tension, as well as non-compliance with sleep and rest patterns can lead to various disorders in the body.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik on Monday, February 7, the specialist said that when a person spends a long time in a sitting position, as a rule, the cervical spine suffers, pains appear in the right, and for left-handers – in the left arm, as well as in the back.

Also, “office” diseases include varicose veins, hemorrhoids and hypertension, as well as obesity as a result of unbalanced nutrition in the workplace.

“Improper nutrition, fast food and irregular working hours do not contribute to the improvement of the body. All this can lead to obesity and problems with the gastrointestinal tract, ”the TV channel quoted Rodchenkova as saying. “Star”.

In addition, if most of the work activity is related to working at a computer, this can lead to visual impairment.

To prevent the appearance of “office” diseases, the doctor advised to do exercises for the eyes, monitor the diet and avoid “diners”. In addition, it is important to take breaks every half hour to avoid varicose veins and hemorrhoids. RT. It is also better to avoid overtime work, the TV channel notes. “360”.

If you already have health problems, you should consult a specialist.

In October last year, orthopedic doctor Elena Pastarnak gave advice to people working at a computer. According to him, while working at the computer, you should keep your back straight, in a natural position, you should not lower or lift your head. The monitor should be at eye level. It is desirable to keep the shoulders relaxed, and the elbows should be at an angle of 90 to 120 degrees.