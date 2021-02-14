Nutritionist Nuria Dianova spoke about the unexpected benefits of coffee for weight loss. Reported by RT.

She pointed out that if people want to burn fat, then a cup of regular coffee, if taken some time before exercise, will increase the heart rate. “The main thing is to control it. Because effective fat burning also occurs in a certain corridor of heart rate, ”the doctor said.

She also told how many cups of coffee you can drink per day without harm to health. If we consider the drink as a psycho-stimulating agent, then you should not exceed two cups a day. Otherwise, addiction can form, which will lead to depletion of the nervous system. Ideally, the second portion of the drink should be consumed no later than the afternoon snack, and refuse to drink it six hours before bedtime.

From the point of view of gastroenterology, coffee should be drunk with meals. Drinking coffee as the only component of breakfast will inevitably lead to problems with the gastrointestinal tract.

On February 5, it was reported that researchers cited coffee consumption as one of the ways to prevent fatty liver disease, which is expressed by excess fat deposition in hepatocytes, as well as other dangerous diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cancer. Scientists have analyzed a number of scientific works that have studied the beneficial effects of coffee on the human body. According to one study, the effect of the drink is due to the effect on liver enzymes, which reduces the accumulation of fat, as well as getting rid of toxic substances that can cause the appearance and development of malignant tissues. Coffee also increases the amount of protective antioxidants in the body.