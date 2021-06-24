Collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia may appear by September of this year. Such terms were named by the Honored Doctor of Russia, a member of the Federation Council Vladimir Krugly in an interview with RIA News…

This can happen, given the current rate of vaccination, the expert said. “Taking into account the increased rates of vaccination, when people come to get vaccinated and stand in queues, it can lead to a situation where herd immunity in Russia will be formed by September,” the specialist said.

Related materials

He also noted that at present in the regions of Russia the picture is different in terms of the number of cases and the rate of vaccination. Krugly suggested setting up a system in which regional health authorities would be responsible for the vaccination campaign.

The rate of formation of immunity, says Krugly, is affected by the fact that only now, fearing an increase in the incidence, people began to show an increased interest in vaccination and realize its need.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that since the beginning of vaccination, 18 million people have been vaccinated in the country, that is, more than 12 percent of the population. One of the laureates of state awards in the field of science and technology, in an interview with the head of state, noted that in order to develop herd immunity, to achieve the main goal of vaccination, not 18 million should be inoculated, but 118.

According to the latest data, cited by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on June 23, 20.7 million people in the country received the first component of the vaccine, while 16.7 million Russians were fully vaccinated.