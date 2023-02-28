Psychiatrist Masyakin: mood swings of a loved one may indicate drug use

Usually, loving people do not notice for a long time that a loved one is using drugs, although they see and feel that “something is wrong” is happening to him, said Anton Masyakin, a psychiatrist, doctor of medical sciences, director of the Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Narcology DZM. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he listed the signals indicating the use of prohibited substances, and also talked about how to help loved ones cope with addiction.

Lenta.ru reminds that the production, sale and transfer of narcotic and psychotropic substances, as well as inducement to use them, is a criminal offense and is punishable by law.

What you should pay attention to

As a rule, early signs of drug use in loved ones or family members are explained by some prosaic reasons – fatigue, worries about relationships, studies, work, the state of the nervous system, the specialist shared.

“Mood swings, inexplicable disappearances from home and unscheduled returns, frequent violations of promises and mutual obligations, requests for money with unlikely reasons, drowsiness during the day and insomnia at night, decreased appetite or its sharp increase, sometimes cravings for eating large amounts of sweets can be noticeable from the outside. “, – listed the specialist.

It is also worth paying attention to changes in movements – sometimes slow, sometimes fast, impaired coordination of movements and stability of gait, at times drawn out speech, a change from a good mood to irritability and aggression, as well as the disappearance of money and valuables.

How to check suspicions

If there are suspicions that a person is using drugs, you can get a free consultation on the helpline in the narcological service, Masyakin said. In the capital it Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Narcology. Specialists will ask the right questions, dispel or confirm suspicions, and provide psychological support. In addition, the caller will be told what kind of professional help can be obtained and where, they will orientate how best to persuade a loved one to come for a consultation, start treatment.

What to do if suspicions are confirmed

If suspicions are confirmed, it is necessary to seek medical help, the psychiatrist drew attention. To do this, you need to choose the right time and calmly talk with the person who uses drugs about visiting a specialist and finding ways to solve the problem.

If the person who uses drugs himself does not agree to immediately seek help, if he denies the obvious, then it is advisable for the relative to come for a consultation himself – to get acquainted with the procedure and rules of treatment, as well as undergo a little training in motivation Anton Masyakinpsychiatrist

If a person has started using drugs, it is very difficult and very risky to cope without the help of specialists, the doctor emphasized. The fact is that with drug addiction, the work of the brain of the user changes significantly, his personality changes, drug use becomes the most important priority for him. Over time, signs of not only mental, but also physical dependence appear. Drug addiction affects all levels of human functioning: biological, psychological, physical, social.

“To help a person return to a full life can be a set of measures – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention of exacerbations of addiction and a healthy lifestyle, which consists in proper nutrition, physical activity, as well as refusal to drink alcohol. Yes, and it is very important that the love and support of relatives help specialists, so that everyone acts together, ”summed up Masyakin.

