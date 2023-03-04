Nutritionist Iryshkin: in order not to sag the skin, you need to lose weight at the rate of a kilogram per week

About how to lose weight so that the skin does not sag, said endocrinologist-nutritionist Oleg Iryshkin. The secret to this weight loss is named in an interview with the publication “Doctor Peter”.

Iryshkin warned that weight loss should take place strictly under the supervision of the attending physician or several – a nutritionist, endocrinologist, cardiologist, gastroenterologist, sleepologist and fitness trainer. To ensure that you lose weight without saggy skin, he continued, you need to lose weight at a rate of half a kilogram to a kilogram per week.

In addition, according to him, it is important not to forget about the protein in the diet. “If it is not enough, muscle mass is lost, which is necessary for uniform weight loss. It is also necessary to maintain a balance of proteins to maintain skin elasticity and hydration, ”the endocrinologist said, adding that it is recommended to consume at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

Iryshkov warned that to prevent sagging skin, you should also not use nutrition programs where the calorie content is less than the minimum daily allowance: 1100-1300 kilocalories for women and 1500-1600 kilocalories for men. In addition, during sports, he advised to resort not only to cardio, but also to conduct strength training, providing a strong muscle corset.

