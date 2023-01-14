Russian toxicologist Mikhail Kutushov called mushrooms and garlic good for immunity

Toxicologist and candidate of medical sciences Mikhail Kutushov named the most useful foods for Russians to maintain immunity. He shared his thoughts on this topic with “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to him, mushrooms, garlic and turmeric will help improve health. The interlocutor of the publication claims that the first product has strong anti-inflammatory properties and contains compounds that are not found in nature.

As for garlic, it is able to remove a large number of pathogenic microorganisms from the human body and create additional protection against infectious diseases. “Garlic, in turn, is also a powerful stimulant of the immune system, it increases the activity of macrophages, NK cells and lymphocytes,” the doctor specified.

In conclusion, the specialist explained that turmeric, in particular, suppresses the development of autoimmune diseases and reduces chronic inflammation.

Earlier, nutritionist Irina Kalinina listed products that are good for eye health. According to her, pistachios, parsley and spinach should be included in the daily diet.