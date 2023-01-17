At home, it is recommended to check blood pressure regularly, twice a day – in the morning and in the evening. Each time, two measurements should be taken with an interval between them of one to two minutes. On January 17, a neurologist at the Gemotest laboratory, candidate of medical sciences Ekaterina Demyanovskaya told Izvestia about this.

As the specialist explained, blood pressure measurement should be performed in a quiet room after five minutes of physical and emotional rest. In this case, the patient should be in a sitting position and provide support for the back and arms – they should not be on weight. In a hospital, it is preferable to use mechanical tonometers, at home – semi-automatic and automatic devices. During the measurement of blood pressure, regardless of the position of the person, the cuff of the tonometer should be at the level of the heart.

“Differences in the results of pressure on the left and right hand are significant only if they are detected when measuring simultaneously on both hands. If such data are obtained by sequential measurement, then most likely this is a manifestation of natural fluctuations in blood pressure. In this case, it is recommended to fix a higher value,” said Demyanovskaya.

According to her, with a persistent difference in pressure indicators on the right and left hands of more than 15 mm Hg. probably atherosclerotic vascular disease. In the future, it is recommended to take measurements on the arm with a higher blood pressure. All obtained values ​​are recommended to be recorded in a blood pressure diary, which you need to take with you to an appointment with a doctor. So, if necessary, the specialist will be able to take into account the data of the diary.

The doctor noted that sometimes it is possible to increase the “upper” systolic blood pressure by more than 140 mm Hg. at the level of “lower” diastolic blood pressure less than 90 mm Hg. This condition is called isolated systolic hypertension. This disease is divided into degrees: 1, 2 or 3, depending on the value of the “upper” pressure. If both indicators fall into different categories, then the degree of arterial hypertension is assessed by the higher of them.

The development of isolated systolic arterial hypertension is based on arteriosclerosis, calcification and excessive stiffness of the arterial wall. Most often, this condition is observed in the elderly, patients with diabetes, kidney disease, osteoporosis with vascular calcification.

“Treatment of isolated systolic arterial hypertension is carried out in accordance with the standard algorithm of antihypertensive therapy, focusing on the level of “upper” pressure. The normal value of the “lower” pressure in this case should not prevent the appointment of treatment to achieve the optimal indicator of the “upper” pressure,” Demyanovskaya added.

On January 10, the doctor warned that arterial hypertension could lead to myocardial infarction, stroke, damage to the kidneys and organs of vision. According to her, therefore, blood pressure should be corrected.