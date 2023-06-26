Doctor Zoe Williams: beans, raspberries and strawberries will help keep the intestines healthy in the summer

Doctor Zoe Williams advised eating berries and bean salads and drinking beer with water during hot weather. Her Summer Nutrition Tips leads huff post.

According to Williams, salads made from beans and other legumes are good for satisfying hunger and good for gut health. This is due to the fact that they supply the body with a daily dose of fiber, which is a breeding ground for beneficial intestinal bacteria. Other fiber sources that are available in the summer include raspberries and strawberries.

In order not to snack on sweets and junk food during long summer walks, the doctor suggested that when leaving the house, take a bag of nuts or a banana with you. In her opinion, this will help maintain a diet and not feel hungry.

Williams concluded by recommending avoiding dehydration and drinking more water during the heat. She stressed that even a mug of cold beer should be washed down with water in the summer, since alcohol increases dehydration. People who drink enough fluids have more diverse gut bacteria, she says.

Earlier, nutritionist Elena Solomatina named products that help survive the heat. According to Solomatina, carrots, tomatoes and greens are well absorbed and protect from ultraviolet radiation.