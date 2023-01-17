Doctor Malyshev explained the 40% increase in the incidence of COVID-19 per week due to seasonality

The growth of respiratory diseases in the current period is observed annually, said infectious disease specialist, doctor of medical sciences, professor Nikolai Malyshev. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named the reasons for the 40% increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

“Firstly, at this time there is always an increase in seasonal respiratory diseases, including covid. Secondly, now we had the Christmas holidays, the children were on vacation, the adults also did not work, they returned and communicate closely with each other, and infect each other. This is observed every year, and the situation is similar with the flu, ”Malyshev shared.

The infectious disease specialist also reminded the Russians of the need to maintain social distance, wear masks and get vaccinated.

Earlier, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported to Lente.ru that the incidence of COVID-19 increased by almost 40 percent compared to the previous week. So, according to the results of the second week of 2023, a little over 31 thousand cases of the disease were registered in the country.

On January 12, it became known that a sub-variant of omicron XBB.1.5 (“kraken”) was discovered in Russia for the first time. A resident of the Penza region became infected. It was clarified that she had not traveled abroad and had a mild illness.