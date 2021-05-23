The chief pulmonologist of Moscow, Andrei Belevsky, named a condition under which breathing exercises can be useful. On the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking”, he also explained in what situations it can cause harm.

According to Belevsky, doing such exercises should not be a reason to abandon mainstream medicine. “Breathing exercises are useful if you don’t believe in it too much. You cannot, believing in exercise, ignore visits to the doctor. In this case, it can harm, ”the doctor emphasized.

Earlier, rehabilitation therapist Dmitry Sandul talked about how breathing exercises can help restore the lungs. According to him, people use the capabilities of the lungs only by 30-40 percent; the ability to use breathing and holdings can increase this indicator.

Breathing exercises can help, among other things, restore the lungs after coronavirus infection, the specialist added. So, in order to remove the consequences of the coronavirus, you need to use pranayama – a breathing technique that is known in India.